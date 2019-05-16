Joint meeting held for Downtown Visioning

The Downtown Visioning project got input from a variety of sources at a joint meeting among Princeton City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission and the Economic Development Corporation.

The meeting was held Monday, May 13 as all three entities received information from the planning division of Kimley-Horn, the engineering firm the city utilizes for projects.

“Though this was paid for by the EDC, this really gives everyone the opportunity to present feedback. This is a program that has collected input from the public and is now in front of these bodies again to collect feedback,” City Manager Derek Borg said.

Drew Bronner of Kimley-Horn explained that the company was hosting the joint meeting to get all three groups on the same page for when a Comprehensive Master Plan amendment is eventually created.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the May 16 edition or subscribe online.