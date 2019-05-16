Noino Club to host Bingo fundraiser Saturday

Those seeking a good time and a way to give back to the community need look no further than the Noino’s Bingo Night this Saturday.

The annual event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18.

The event, which will be held at Princeton High School, will raise funds to support the organization’s scholarship efforts to provide much needed college money to PHS students.

Along with Bingo, there will be a silent auction and a raffle for an authentic Tony Romo autographed football and $500 gift certificates to Jocy’s Restaurant, Massage Envy and Toni & Guy hair salon.

Raffle tickets are $5 each.

Admission to the event is $10 and participants will get a pack of 10 cards to play Bingo with.

The organization will also be selling snacks and beverages at the event.

The Noino Study Club, which derives its name from onion spelled backwards, is one of the oldest nonprofits in Princeton.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Bingo Night fundraiser.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.