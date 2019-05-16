Police week observed by PPD

With this week being National Police Week and encompassing Peace Officers Memorial Day, the Princeton Police Department, the city and even the school district got in the spirit of backing the blue.

“As we observe National Police Week 2019, please join me in honoring the men and woman of the Princeton Police Department, and all members of law enforcement across our nation who choose to serve at a higher level, serving and protecting our communities day in and day out. More specifically, I would ask that you join us in honoring those men and woman who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of our communities, which this year alone, is (42) officers that have been killed in the line of duty,” Princeton Police Chief Mark Moyle said.

Police week kicked off Monday, May 13 with a proclamation read by Mayor John-Mark Caldwell during city council.

Wednesday, May 15, which was Peace Officers Memorial Day, flags were flown at half staff throughout the United States and in Princeton.

‪The PHS softball team also donated time and money to stuff goodie bags and deliver them to the Princeton Police Department to show love and support during National Police Week.

As a department that The Princeton Herald interacts with on a regular basis, we would to say thank you to all the men and women who serve and protect the city.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.