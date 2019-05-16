Video: Shattered Dreams reenactment hits home importance of safe driving

Students at Princeton High School learned about the cost of drinking and driving along with distracted driving at a Shattered Dreams re-enactment Thursday, May 16.

The event took place in preparation of prom with the high school’s juniors and seniors.

Multiple agencies were involved including Princeton PD and FD, Lowry Crossing FD, Branch FD, Princeton ISD Director of Security Brent Collins, American Medical Response, PHI air medical and Collin County Dispatch.

For more information and additional photos see the May 23 edition of The Princeton Herald.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]