MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The first season of college softball for Ryleigh Aungst is in the books.

The 2018 Princeton graduate played for The University of Memphis in Tennessee.

She played first and third base for the Tigers as a freshman in 2019.

Aungst played in 44 games, with 41 of those being starts, and recorded 112 at bats.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the May 16 edition or subscribe online.