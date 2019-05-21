Duo to lead Princeton High Class of 2019

Securing the top spot in her freshman year, Faith Gunther will lead the class of 2019 across the stage as valedictorian along with Quindy Mel Salomante who has secured the number two spot as salutatorian.

Faith, who has been part of the Lady Panthers volleyball team, powerlifting squad and a National Honor Society member, has a 5.31 GPA on a 6.0 scale and will enter college as a sophomore, already having completed 33 college hours.

“My family is annoyingly proud,” the senior classmember said. She is the first person in her immediate family to go to college and is the only daughter of Dan and Scarlett Gunter.

Still deciding on her major, the senior plans to attend University of Texas at Dallas with a major in either business or biology.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

