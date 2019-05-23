Audie Murphy Day in Greenville this Saturday

To honor and remember our nation’s military heroes, Audie Murphy Day will be Saturday, May 25th. This annual event, which is free and open to the public, is hosted by the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum to celebrate Audie Leon Murphy, the most decorated combat soldier of World War II, as well as military veterans and those currently serving our country.

Audie Murphy Day, May 25th, centers on the life of Audie Murphy, a native son of Hunt County, war hero, Hollywood film star and accomplished songwriter. Some of our featured speakers will include Dr. Keith McFarland who will speak about the atomic bomb and Dr. Graham Cox from the University of North Texas in Denton. His most recent book, Seeking Justice for the Holocaust, focuses on the Nuremberg Trials and the efforts made by Herbert Pell and Franklin Roosevelt in seeking justice.

Calling all veterans and purple heart recipients – join us at 1 p.m. as the museum becomes recognized as a Purple Heart Museum. In addition, there will be a panel of two speakers who personally knew Audie! Logan Graham and Martha Hackney knew Audie when he was young.

Saturday morning’s events will be held at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center at 5501 Hwy 69 South in Greenville and the afternoon and evening events will move to the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum located at 600 I-30 East in Greenville. All activities at the civic center will be free but a regular admission charge of $6 adults, $4 seniors and $2 students will apply to enter the Museum. These are just some of the activities taking place. Contact the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum at 903-450-4502 or visit the website at www.amacmuseum.com for additional information. Funding for this event is provided in part by the city of Greenville Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax.

