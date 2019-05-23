Panthers just missed playoffs

Princeton’s baseball playoff hopes were alive and kicking up to the final week of the season.

They came up just a little short after a pair of losses, 9-0 and 1-0, to Wylie East in District 10-5A.

In their first season in Class 5A the Panthers won 16 games and lost 12. They took fifth in district with six wins and nine losses.

Overall, I thought the players played really well for moving up to (Class) 5A,” PHS head coach Leroy Mansanales said. “Not only was this a step upward in classification, but this 5A district is definitely one of the best in its classification.”

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the May 23 edition or subscribe online.