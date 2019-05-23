Sneak peek: Spring game Thursday at Jackie Hendricks Stadium

The Friday Night lights will be shining bright at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

The boys of fall will strap it up for the second annual maroon versus white spring football game on Thursday, May 23. The cheerleading and pom squad will perform.

“We want it to be a great event. Like the old saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. The same thing can be said for football. It takes the parents, coaches and many other people to make it work,” Princeton head coach Clint Surratt said.

The format will be run similar to a regular season game according to the head coach. There will also be officials calling potential penalties.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

