Children’s Advocacy Center: bringing light to the darkness

Imagine being a teacher and one of your students makes a claim of abuse by a family member. Unsure of where to turn to, you report the incident to local law enforcement. As a mandatory reporter you have no choice.

After funneling through the appropriate channels, the case lands on the doorsteps of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.

For those unfamiliar with the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), the nonprofit located in Plano, deals with child abuse and neglect. Each year, more than 5,000 reports are made in Collin County.

The core mission is to provide safety, healing and justice to children victimized by abuse or neglect. All services are provided to victims and families at no cost.

By Wyndi Veigel

