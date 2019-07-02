July Spectacular set for July 3

Princeton’s annual July Spectacular will be hosted from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3.

Food, arts and crafts vendors will be available at the park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Carter Blood Drive bus will be there from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Kids Zone will be open from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Kids Zone bracelets are $5 for unlimited play with 2 years and under free.

Parking is $10. A free shuttle is available from the PHS stadium to the park. Buses will run from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and then begin again at 10 p.m.

Featured musical entertainment this year is Country music star Lee Ann Womack.

Fireworks will launch around 9:45 p.m. after the concert.

Community members are invited to enjoy the fourth, bring bug spray, lawnchairs and blankets to watch the fireworks.

The park is located at 500 West College Street in Princeton.

