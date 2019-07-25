Williams qualifies for TAAF, AAU meets

Kingston Williams will go for medals in a pair of junior olympics.

The Princeton resident will be part of the July 25-29 TAAF Summer Games of Texas and the AAU National Junior Olympics on July 27 to Aug. 3.

The TAAF meet will be held in College Station and Bryan, while AAU is slated for North Central A&T’s Aggie Stadium in Greensboro.

The incoming Southard Middle School seventh-grader qualified for the TAAF meet after top six finishes in the 12-under division.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

