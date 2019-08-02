Five ways to combat mosquito biting

With such a wet spring, that can only mean one thing: mosquito season is in full swing presented the opportunity for outdoor fun to be ruined.

In fact, according to Pests.org, most parts of the country will see above-normal activity of these unwelcome summer guests. Whether at home or on vacation, here are some tips to control the seasonal irritation that mosquitoes bring.

Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitos. After rain or when the lawn sprinklers run, empty water out of flowerpots, wheelbarrows, watering cans, buckets, etc. Check for and empty standing water inside the house as well, in places like flower vases or flowerpot saucers.

If there is standing water in birdbaths or water features, or in swampy areas of the yard, use larvicides such as Mosquito Dunks. These products treat the water and kill mosquito larvae.

Clean out gutters, remove piles of leaves and debris, and keep your lawn and other vegetation cut low to prevent landing sites for adult mosquitoes.

Wear long-sleeved pants and shirts to protect against mosquito bites. Treat exposed skin with an EPA-registered insect repellent, such as Cutter brand sprays. If you’re going to be in the sun, apply sunscreen first and then insect repellent.

Before guests arrive for BBQs and pool parties, use an outdoor flying insect spray like Cutter Backyard Bug Control. Spray the grass, trees, shrubs, and flowers. When properly applied, it can help keep your yard mosquito-free for up to 12 weeks. For immediate results around the patio or on the deck, use Cutter Back Yard Bug Control Outdoor fogger.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.