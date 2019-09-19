Princeton to take on Lake Dallas

CORNITH – Panther football is on the prowl for revenge in the opening week of District 7-5A Div. II action.

They’ll play 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 on the road against Lake Dallas at Falcon Stadium.

“I’ve told the players we are 0-0 and have a chance to be successful,” Princeton head coach Clint Surratt said. “They’re a good team and are well-coached. It’s going to be a good challenge.”

He commented in order for Princeton to win they must take care of the ball.

In addition to getting solid play in the second and making tackles.

Falcon Stadium is located at 3016 Parkridge in Corinth.

One season ago, Lake Dallas came away with the 39-31 win at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

One season ago, Lake Dallas came away with the 39-31 win at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Lake Dallas (1-2) enters the district opener fresh off a 27-21 loss to Frisco Reedy in 7-5A Div. II.

The Falcons finished with 220 yards, 149 rushing and 71 passing on eight first downs.

Reedy amassed 13 first downw with 296 total yards. The Lions passed for 190 yards and had 106 yards rushing.

Lake Dallas came away with a split in the first half of the season, with a win over Frisco Centennial 24-0 and a 37-34 overtime loss to Denton.

Lake Dallas was up 14-7 at halftime in the latter contest. Denton put up 13 points in the third, but was outscored 20-8 in the fourth for a 34-34 tie at the end of regulation.

Bronco Daniel DeCalderon kicked the game-winner from 33 yards out.

Through three games, the Lake Dallas features a balanced offense attack.

The Falcons’ passing attack is two pronged with Brandon Engle and Trevor Moon splitting time at quarterback. Both are viable options in the running game.

Surratt said the QB’s have split time as the starter through the first three games.

“We are going to prepare for both. They have different skill sets and it’s going to be a challenge,” he said.

Lake Dallas’ top pass catching targets are Jaden McGrew and Hunter Hope.

Ike Onyekwere is the leading gainer in rushing yards.

Defensive standouts are Kelvin Ukah, Kobee Minor and Junior Flores.

Princeton comes into Friday’s game with a record of 1-1 after rolling 41-0 over South Garland at Jackie Hendricks Stadium and two weeks ago falling 77-48 at Red Oak

“We started the with the good win over South Garland and then dropped a tough game at Red Oak. I think we learned a lot the team in those games,” Surratt said.

After those two games the Panthers 462.6 yards per game. Last season they were putting up 342 yards.

A large reason for the team success has the play of the offensive line under the guidance of coaches Neal Tull and Ryan Kowalaski.

“They’ve done a great job with those guys. Out line is playing at a high level right now and are only going to get better each game,” Surratt said.

The largest portion, 299 yards, has come off the arm of quarterback Brendon Strickland.

“He’s a great leader and the other guys follow in his footsteps,” Surratt said.

The signal caller passed for 585 yards on 38-of-62, with four touchdowns and two interceptions in two games. He’s carried the ball eight times for 46 yards.

The running game has averaged 163.5 yards per contest.

Spear headed the attack is Jay Hill. The senior back as rushed for 204 yards on 35 totes and five TDs.

“In previous season’s he was really riddled with injuries. This season he’s healthy and it has showed in the numbers that he’s put up,” Surratt said.

Through the air the top yard gainers are Kendall Johnson (17 catches for 247 yards and a score), Daniel Torres (131 yards on six catches and one touchdown) and Hill (two receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns).

Other viable options at wide receiver are Noah Leonard, Ryan Parker and Devin Peoples.

“Most of those guys didn’t get much playing time last season. They’ve done a good job of adjusting and making plays,” Surratt said.

Princeton’s defense is giving up an average of 19 first downs, 131 rushing and 295 passing in the first two contests.

“Like the offense, there are some new guys on the defensive side of the ball. They’ve done a good job of picking up the scheme and improving each week,” Surratt said.

Subvarsity report

The junior varsity and freshmen teams open district Thursday, Sept. 19 with Lake Dallas. Games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. start times.

Middle school report

Southard seventh grade A fell 32-20 to Crandall and B lost 12-0. The eighth A and B were shut out 30-0.

Clark seventh A lost 42-0 against Melissa and B fell 24-6. The eighth A was defeated 48-8 and B lost 28-0.

