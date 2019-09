Princeton Independent School District is moving for­ward with plans for additional schools as they continue to look at demographic projections for Princeton.

The acquisition of land for a sixth school was approved by the board of trustees Mon­day, Sept.16 at the regularly scheduled meeting. Funding for the property was made possible thanks to the passage of a $96.3 million bond ap­proved in May 2017.

For the full story see the Sept. 18 edition or subscribe online.

Stacie Durham • [email protected]