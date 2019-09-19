Students need donations by Sept. 20 for hurricane victims

Southard Middle School Student Council and National Jr. Honor Society have joined forc­es to spearhead a relief effort for hurricane victims.

“Student Council was just made aware of a beautiful opportunity to help the people affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas,” said Student Council sponsor Khara Barnard. “We have also asked NJHS if they would help, and they graciously accepted the invite.”

Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]