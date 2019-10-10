Tax notices going in mail

Princeton area residents should expect property tax notices to start arriving next week, with a due date of Jan. 31, 2020.

Tax statements will be mailed the week of Oct. 12 on behalf of taxing entities throughout Collin County, Tax Assessor-Collector Kenneth Maun reported.

Princeton bills will include taxes due to the city, county, Princeton Independent School District and Collin College. Notices are generated from the county tax office for 47 entities that assess property taxes

Joe Reavis•[email protected]