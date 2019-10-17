Candidate forum held last week

More than 20 residents attended a forum for Princeton City Council Place 2 candidates on Wednesday, Oct. 9 in the Princeton High School cafeteria. The event provided citizens an opportunity to learn more about prospective officeholders. The forum was hosted by the Princeton Chamber of Commerce and moderated by the League of Women Voters of Collin County.

Three individuals are running for the Place 2 seat. Candidates Robert Bellon, Jr., and Steven Starkey participated in the forum. Candidate Michael Robertson was unavailable due to a prior business commitment. Incumbent Rich Hooper chose not to run for re-election.

For the full story see the Oct. 17 edition or subscribe online.

By Stacie Durham•[email protected]