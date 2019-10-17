Early voting starts Oct. 21

Voters in Princeton Texas can start casting ballots on Monday, Oct. 21, to elect a mayor and two members of the city council, and in a Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

Early voting for the Nov. 5 elections runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Nearby early voting locations are Princeton City Hall, 123 W. Princeton Drive; Farmersville City Hall, 205 S. Main Street; Blue Ridge ISD Administration Building, 318 W. School Street; and Collin County Elections Office, 2010 Redbud Blvd., Suite 102 in McKinney. Ballots can be cast at any Collin County voting location.

Times for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21-25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1.

Princeton voters will decide one council spot, a 3-way race for Place 2 among Robert Bellon, Jr., Michael Robertson and Steven Starkey. Incumbent Rich Hooper did not seek re-election.

Running unopposed for Princeton municipal posts are incumbent Mayor John-Mark Caldwell and incumbent Councilmember David Kleiber, Place 1.

By Joe Reavis•[email protected]