Princeton veterans to be honored Saturday

Two Princeton residents are among a dozen Collin County military veterans who will be recognized at a ceremony Saturday, Oct. 26, when they are presented with the Congressional Veteran Commendation. The presentation is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. until noon in the John Anthony Theater on the Collin College Spring Creek Campus, 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. Princeton residents receiving the award are Steven Deffibaugh, who served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, and James Nichols, who served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

