Elves for Elders is now underway

The city is orchestrating an Elves for Elders Gift Drive that will benefit Princeton Senior Citizens for the second year in a row.

“Last year the library col­lected 100 large Christmas bags full of goodies,” Library Direc­tor Cathy Dunkel said.

Gift collecting began Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Lois Nelson Public Library and continues through Dec. 6. City officials ask that donations be delivered unwrapped. The gifts will be delivered to Villa Asuncion residents by city staff members on or before Christ­mas.

Items needed include; per­sonal toiletry items, slippers, baby dolls, clothing, puzzle books, baby blankets, board games, pens, and pencils, sta­tionery, crayons, colored pen­cils, coloring books, large print books or books on tape, DVDs (G or PG), calendars, crafts, stuffed animals or photo al­bums.

The library is located 323 McKinney Ave.in Princeton.

Questions? Contact Cathy Dunkel at 972-736-3741 or email [email protected].

For more stories like this see the Nov. 7 edition or subscribe online.

Staff Reports • [email protected]