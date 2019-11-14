2020 political season opens

Sunday, 17 November, 2019
One traffic citation was issued, but no injuries were reported Wednesday, Nov. 13, when a car struck the rear of a Princeton Independent School District bus.
Police Capt. James Waters reported that the wreck occurred between 8 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. on CR 400 near Harper Elementary School.
He noted that a 4-door car driven by a juvenile failed to stop behind a bus, striking it in the rear. Waters pointed out that the road was a little slick because of cold conditions.
None of the passengers on the school bus, estimated at 10-13 students, required medical transportation.
The juvenile driver of the car was issued a traffic citation.

