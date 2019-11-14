2020 political season opens

Filings opened over the weekend for candidates seek­ing nominations in the March 3, 2020, political primary elections and will remain open for 26 more days.

The first day to file for the primaries was Saturday, Nov. 9, and the final day for filings is Monday, Dec. 9. Candidates for county level offices sign up with county political party chairmen and candidates for state offices file with state party chairmen.

For the full story see the Nov. 14 edition or subscribe online.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]