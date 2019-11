Filings opened over the weekend for candidates seek­ing nominations in the March 3, 2020, political primary elections and will remain open for 26 more days. The first day to file for the primaries was

One traffic citation was issued, but no injuries were reported Wednesday, Nov. 13, when a car struck the rear of a Princeton Independent School District bus.

Police Capt. James Waters reported that the wreck occurred between 8 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. on CR 400 near Harper Elementary School.

He noted that a 4-door car driven by a juvenile failed to stop behind a bus, striking it in the rear. Waters pointed out that the road was a little slick because of cold conditions.

None of the passengers on the school bus, estimated at 10-13 students, required medical transportation.

The juvenile driver of the car was issued a traffic citation. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo