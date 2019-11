Gift collecting began Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Lois Nelson Public Library and continues through Dec. 6 for the Elves for Elders Gift Drive that will benefit Princeton Senior Citizens. City officials ask that donations be delivered un­wrapped to the library, located 323 McKinney Ave. in Prince­ton. Questions? Contact Cathy Dunkel at 972-736-3741 or email [email protected].

For more stories like this, see the Nov. 21 edition or subscribe online.