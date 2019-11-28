A special homecoming

Father returns home after 11-month deployment

There were three very thankful students at the Thanksgiving feast at Smith Elementary last week.

The Bridges siblings – Av­ery, 6, Payton, 5, and Caleb, 4 – were surprised when their dad, U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Bridges, arrived at lunch af­ter returning from a 11-month assignment overseas.

His special family home­coming was coordinated by his wife, Savannah Bridges, and some willing accomplices including her mother, Brenda Harris.

Sonia Duggan • [email protected]