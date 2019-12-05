Christmas activities set for Saturday

Princeton residents are reminded that Christmas activities start Saturday, Dec. 7, with the Candyland Lighted Christmas Parade and community Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
The parade rolls out from Jackie Hendricks Stadium at 6 p.m. and the Christmas tree lighting activities are at Veterans Memorial Park downtown from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Santa Claus will make a visit downtown to hear children’s Christmas wishes and for pictures. Residents are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.
For more stories like this, see the Dec. 5 edition or subscribe online.
Staff Reports • [email protected]