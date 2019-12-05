Christmas activities set for Saturday

Princeton residents are re­minded that Christmas activities start Saturday, Dec. 7, with the Candyland Lighted Christmas Parade and community Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The parade rolls out from Jackie Hendricks Stadium at 6 p.m. and the Christmas tree lighting activities are at Veter­ans Memorial Park downtown from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Santa Claus will make a visit downtown to hear children’s Christmas wishes and for pictures. Residents are encouraged to bring a new, un­wrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

Staff Reports • [email protected]