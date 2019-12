The portrait of a fourth Farmersville military veteran who died in service to his country was dedicated last month as part of the Fallen Warriors Project at Collin County Courthouse in McKinney.

Honored was Vernon Hu­bert Jackson, a 25-year-old army sergeant who died of wounds received in action in the Battle of St. Lo about a month after D-Day in World War II.

For the full story, see the Dec. 5 edition or subscribe online.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]