U.S. Highway 380 median project near completion

Princeton City Manager Derek Borg offers a glimmer of hope for residents who have become frustrated with all that ongoing construction along U.S. 380: The end of the median work is near, he said.

That’s the good news. The rest of the story is that the Texas Department of Transportation, which has been working on U.S. 380 since August 2018, will start widening the highway after asking for contracts in January 2023. TxDOT Collin County spokeswoman Emily McCann said the agency is aiming to ex­pand the highway to a six-lane divided thoroughfare eventually through Princeton.

John Kanelis • [email protected]