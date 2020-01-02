Beckett’s battle

Mom’s Facebook blog chronicles son’s fight for his life

Beckett Burge is a superhe­ro. On some days the 4-year-old will don a cape, but most days his winning smile, along with an arsenal of medication and family support, is his su­perpower against the enemy.

The enemy is a disease that does not discriminate. Young, old, and all ages in between, cancer is tough, and the side effects of treatment can be brutal

For the full story, see the Jan. 2 edition or subscribe online.

Sonia Duggan • [email protected]