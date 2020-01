Pigs, cattle, sheep and goats parade around the show ring next week for judging in the 2020 Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale.

The event, featuring live­stock entries from FFA and 4-H members throughout the county, is set for the week of Jan. 5-11 at Myers Park and Event Center, 7117 CR 166 in McKinney.

For the full story, see the Jan. 2 edition or subscribe online.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]