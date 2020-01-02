Woman dies in Christmas wreck

An 88-year-old woman died Christmas Day, Dec. 25, shortly after the sports utility vehicle in which she was rid­ing was involved in a 2-car wreck at the intersection of W. Princeton Drive and Monte Carlo Boulevard.

The wreck occurred about 12:45 p.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox was struck on the passenger side by a Toyota Corolla.

Princeton Police report that the Toyota was westbound on Princeton Drive when the eastbound Equinox turned in front of the oncoming vehicle. The driver of the Toyota, Kyle Matthew Chevalier, 26, of Princeton told officers he had a green light as he entered the intersection and the driver of the Chevrolet, Rickey Glen Strickland, 65, of Saginaw, had a blinking turn arrow, po­lice reports show.

Officers reported that an eyewitness confirmed the de­tails of the wreck.

The Chevalier vehicle struck passenger side of the Strickland vehicle, in which two passengers were riding, Margie Strickland, 88, and Danny Glenn Strickland II, 25.

Princeton Fire Department responded to the wreck and firefighters removed the pas­senger side doors of the Equi­nox to extract the passengers. The occupants of the Equinox were taken by ambulance to a McKinney hospital for treat­ment of injuries. The 88-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, police reported.

Chevalier declined medical transportation to the hospital, but his parents reported to po­lice later that they had taken him to a hospital for treatment of back pain, police reports showed.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]