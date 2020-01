At midweek, there is still plenty of activity at the annual Collin County Junior Livestock Show and sale that runs through Saturday, Jan. 11.

The event, featuring livestock entries from FFA and 4-H members throughout the county, is taking place at Myers Park and Event Center, 7117 CR 166 in McKinney.

For the full story, see the Jan. 9 edition or subscribe online.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]