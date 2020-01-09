Girls help the less fortunate

Duo holds fundraiser to stock food box

Two young neighborhood friends in Princeton took it upon themselves to raise funds and stock a free food box set up in town to help those who are less fortunate.

Katelyn Rexroat, 9, and Sophie Robinson, 8, set up a table in their neighborhood to sell hot chocolate and followed that up with a cookie sale. Proceeds went to buy groceries for a food box set up in front of Rainbow Connection Daycare, 101 Jefferson Street.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]