Twenty communities share Princeton name

Princeton is currently the home of about 12,000 people and like any community can boast of its unique attributes. But one of the things that make the town unique is not its name—there are 20 towns across the United States named Princeton.

However, because of a population boom in Collin County, the Princeton in Texas is destined to become the biggest of the 20 like-named towns. Currently the largest Princeton is in New Jersey and had an estimated 28,572 residents at the 2010 census. The New Jersey version is home to Princeton University.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]