A Princeton business owner, John Wascow, was elected last week as the new president of Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber officers were elected Wednesday, Jan 15, by members of the board and serve 1-year terms. The offi­cers can be re-elected to their posts as long as they are serv­ing on the board.

For the full story, see the Jan. 23 edition or subscribe online.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]