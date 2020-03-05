Pride Corps inducted, PISD calendar approved

A church that leases space at Princeton High School for its Sunday worship services will not be allowed to employ its own armed security team on school property, Princeton Independent School District trustees decided last week.
The school board met in regular session Wednesday, Feb. 26. Other business included recognizing new Pride Corps inductees, approving district goals, adopting school calendars and approving the superintendent’s contract.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]