Pride Corps inducted, PISD calendar approved

A church that leases space at Princeton High School for its Sunday worship services will not be allowed to employ its own armed security team on school property, Princeton In­dependent School District trust­ees decided last week.

The school board met in reg­ular session Wednesday, Feb. 26. Other business included recognizing new Pride Corps inductees, approving district goals, adopting school calen­dars and approving the superin­tendent’s contract.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]