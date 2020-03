Princeton City Council moved forward with building a new municipal complex this week by issuing a resolution authorizing publication of intent to issue $20.5 million in certificates of obligation to finance the project.

The council met in regular session Monday, March 9, and also addressed construction of two fire stations and athletic fields in J.R. Caldwell Community Park.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]