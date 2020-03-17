Princeton ISD board approves distance-learning plan

Princeton Independent School District trustees approved a plan Monday evening to continue teaching students even if they are not physically present in classes, and to protect the pay of employees.

The district canceled classes until May 4 out of concerns for the novel coronavirus (COVID 19). Over the next few weeks students will receive lessons either electronically (high tech) or in weekly delivered packets (low tech). Students on free and reduced-price meal plans also will continue to receive meals.

School employees are all assigned jobs during the closing and will receive their normal paychecks.

