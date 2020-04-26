Collin County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Collin County health officials confirmed that a 91-year-old McKinney woman with underlying health conditions and diagnosed with COVID-19 died today, April 26, at an elderly care facility.

No personal information is being released by authorities.

Health officials reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, bringing the adjusted reported total to 663 confirmed cases.

There are 187 active cases and 459 that have successfully recovered.

There are 23 cases hospitalized and 17 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 6,350 negative tests and 1,027 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 57 year old female and 29, 55 and 84 year old males

McKinney – 29 year old male

Melissa – 18 year old male

Plano – 46 and 74 year old females and a 56 year old male

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From staff reports. [email protected]