Collin County lists 5 new COVID-19 cases

Collin County health officials listed an additional 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 23, bringing the adjusted reported total to 1,136 confirmed cases.

There are 300 active cases and 803 that have successfully recovered.

There are 21 cases hospitalized and 33 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 15,135 total negative tests and 1,996 people under monitoring.

Reported cases by city are:

Celina – 51 year old male

Frisco – Two 31 year old males

McKinney – 57 year old male

Plano – 51 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]