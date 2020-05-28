City plans to host July 3 Spectacular

Taking an optimistic ap­proach that the COVID-19 pandemic will be waning by the end of June, Princeton City Council this week agreed to continue with plans to hold the July 3 Spectacular with some modifications.

The council met by telecon­ference Tuesday morning, May 26.

Princeton hosts the Spec­tacular as a Fourth of July celebration that has included fireworks, live music, vendors, food trucks and the Kids’ Zone entertainment area. This year, however, some portions of the event will be changed for health safety.

For the full story, see the May 28 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]