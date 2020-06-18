COVID-19 hospitalization cases rising

Collin County reporting now handled by DSHS

The reopening of Texas and subsequent protests in the area could be cause for concern in relation to the continued rise in COVID cases.

While some may think the concern is justified, others may attribute the rise to the increased amount of testing now avail­able.

One key statistic that is re­ported daily is hospitalizations.

From May 16 to May 31 state-wide COVID-19 cases that required hospital care dropped from 1,791 to 1,684 for those days.

By Chad Engbrock • [email protected]