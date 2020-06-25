PHS season football tickets

Current Jackie Hendricks Stadium season ticket holders can renew their reserved seats for the 2020 football season between July 1-15.

“Trade days/swap week” will be July 16-24. If you are interested in changing your seat location, you must first renew your current seats and then send an email to Carolina Garcia at [email protected] with your desired seat section/row/seat number(s). Please know that we will do everything possible to change your seats to your desired location, if those seats are available.

All requests must be received no later than Friday, July 24. All non-renewed season tickets will become available to the public beginning July 25.

Tickets are available for $8 per ticket/$40 per season (5 games) at the PISD administration building, 321 Panther Parkway, or on the website under the TICKETS tab.

Office hours are 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information, contact Carolina Garcia at 469-952-5400 ext. 3502 or

[email protected]

From Staff Reports • [email protected]