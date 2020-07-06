186 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Collin County

A 69-year-old McKinney man died Friday, July 3 in a Plano memory care facility. He had COVID-19 and an underlying health condition. To protect his family’s privacy, no further details will be released.

State health officials listed 186 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 6, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 3,707 confirmed cases.

There are 902 active cases and 2,758 that have successfully recovered.

There are 200 cases hospitalized and 47 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include one in Blue Ridge, one in Lavon, five in Murphy, eight in Princeton and 10 in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]