In spite of a general eco­nomic slowdown across the country because of the CO­VID-19 crisis that closed schools and businesses in spring, boom times continue for the construction industry in Princeton.

Figures from the city of Princeton Development Ser­vices Department show a dou­bling of construction permits issued this year as compared to 2019, and pace that is ex­pected to continue.

For full story, see July 9 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]