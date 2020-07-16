2020 Princeton varsity football season tickets now available

With the 2020 high school football season fast approaching, Princeton High School will be having a “trade days/swap week” for season ticket holders from July 16-24.

Anyone interested in changing their seat location must first renew their current seats and then send an email to Carolina Garcia at [email protected] with their desired seat section/row/seat number(s).

On July 25, any non-renewed season tickets will become available to the public.

Tickets for the 2020 football season are $8 per ticket and are available at the PISD administration building at 321 Panther Parkway. Tickets can also be purchased on the PISD website under the TICKETS tab.

Summer business hours for ticket questions are 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday—Thursday. Beginning on August 3, the hours will be 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday—Friday.

Any games cancelled due to COVID-19 will result in a refund of the face value of one’s ticket(s). Seating assignments and availability could change if capacity is limited due to state or local restrictions.

For more information, contact Carolina Garcia at 469-952-5400 ext. 3502 or [email protected]

From Staff Reports • [email protected]