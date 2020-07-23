UIL announces new plan for 2020-2021 calendar

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) came out with a revised calendar and COVID-19 guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday.

The new plan differs depending on the activity and conference. The changes are meant to follow the health situations across the different geographic areas of Texas.

Conferences 1A-4A will start activities on time, with volleyball and football practices beginning on Aug. 3. Volleyball games will start on Aug. 10 and football will commence on Aug. 27. Tennis and cross country will both start on Aug. 17.

It’s a different case for 5A-6A. Schools in these conferences will suffer a significant delay in fall athletics and activities. 5A-6A volleyball and football practices will not begin until Sept. 7 with volleyball games not starting until Sept. 14. Football will have to wait even longer—Sept. 24 is the set day for games to begin.

Marching band also experiences a delay as they will have to wait until Sept. 7 to begin contest preparation.

Additionally, new risk mitigation guidelines for the 2020-2021 calendar were released. Under Executive Order GA-29, face coverings will be required for all employees, parents, visitors, and students ages ten and older when not participating in any activity or athletics.

Health screenings will be required before attending or participating in activities. Staff must self-screen for any symptoms of COVID-19 before participating or entering any event. Parents are to not send any student that exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 to UIL activities until at least three days have passed since recovery.

“Our goal in releasing this plan is to provide a path forward for Texas students and schools,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a press release on Tuesday. “While understanding situations change and there will likely be interruptions that will require flexibility and patience, we are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love in a way that prioritizes safety and mitigates risk of COVID-19 spread.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]