Four deaths reported in Collin County

Collin County has confirmed the deaths of a 100-year-old Celina woman on Aug. 10, a 60-year-old Murphy woman on Aug. 13, a 90-year-old Wylie woman today and a 97-year-old Wylie woman on Aug. 13. All had underlying health conditions. The Wylie women passed away at Founders Plaza Nursing and Rehab, the Murphy woman at a hospital and the Celina woman at Settler’s Ridge Care Center.

State health officials listed 1,175 new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 14, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 9,612 confirmed cases.

Tim Wyatt, Collin County Public Information Officer, noted that the large increase is due to a delay in the state’s official database. The Department of State Health Services, which handles case counts for the county, recently updated the database, creating a backlog.

There are 4,179 active cases and a total of 5,335 have recovered.

There are 142 cases hospitalized and 98 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 6,632 and 1,218 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in eastern Collin County include one in Blue Ridge, five in Farmersville, two in Josephine, three in Lavon, one in Lavon, 11 in Murphy, 37 in Princeton and 78 in Wylie.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

