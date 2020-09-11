Four Lady Panthers named to Under Armor Watch List

Heading into the 2020 season, the Princeton volleyball team looks to improve their success from last season. For their efforts, the Lady Panthers have four players nationally recognized for this season.

In their preseason watch list, the American Volleyball Coaches Association, or AVCA, has named several senior Lady Panthers to their Under Armour All American list. Lady Panthers honored include middle hitter Ella Baird, outside hitter Brianna Barch, defensive specialist Julie Milligan and libero Summer Starr.

By Jackson King • [email protected]