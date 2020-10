After their road loss to the Pine Tree Pirates, the Princ­eton football team will regroup at home, as they host the South Garland as part of their senior night festivities Friday, Oct. 2.

The lone 6A opponent the Panthers will face this season, South Garland is playing their second season under coach Da­maso Martinez, searching for improvement after a struggling first year for the coach.

For the full story, see Oct. 1 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]